Chances for Agreeing Final Declaration of APEC Summit Good - Head of Russian Delegation

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The final declaration of the APEC summit is at a very high stage of readiness, the chances of the document being agreed upon are good, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, who is heading the Russian delegation, said on Friday.

"As for the declaration, as far as I know, it is at a very high stage of readiness and there are good chances to agree on it," Belousov told reporters on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a joint statement is unlikely following the summit and may be replaced by a statement from Thailand that is holding the rotating chairmanship. Later, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat told Sputnik the work on the document is underway.