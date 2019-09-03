UrduPoint.com
Chances Of Brexit Deal Risen Recently - UK Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:24 PM

Chances of a Brexit deal have grown in the last few weeks after the United Kingdom made it clear it wanted to get rid of a backstop clause in the withdrawal agreement and change a political declaration, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Chances of a Brexit deal have grown in the last few weeks after the United Kingdom made it clear it wanted to get rid of a backstop clause in the withdrawal agreement and change a political declaration, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

"This clarity has brought benefits: far from jeopardizing negotiations, it is making them more straightforward. In the last few weeks, I believe, the chances of a deal have risen," Johnson told the lawmakers.

The prime minister stressed that there were practical solutions that would help avoid using backstop for the Irish border.

Johnson said he would meet his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, in Dublin on Monday to discuss the common management of agricultural resources across the island of Ireland, among other matters.

"I returned from the G7 with a real momentum in the Brexit discussions. I want to return from next month's European Council in a similar way, with a deal that this house can debate and scrutinize and endorse in time for our departure on October 31," Johnson said.

