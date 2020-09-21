UrduPoint.com
Chances Of Creating Working COVID-19 Vaccine Depend On Number Of Candidates Produced - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:57 PM

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, believes that the chances of developing a successful COVID-19 vaccine are higher depending on the number of candidate vaccines produced and tests conducted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, believes that the chances of developing a successful COVID-19 vaccine are higher depending on the number of candidate vaccines produced and tests conducted.

"We have no guarantee that any single vaccine now in development will work. The more candidates we test, the higher the chance we will have a safe and efficacious vaccine. Almost 200 vaccines for COVID-19 are currently in clinical and pre-clinical testing. The history of vaccine development tells us that some will fail and some will succeed," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing on Monday.

According to him, the so-called COVAX Facility, which was established as part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine, will help bring the pandemic under control, save lives and accelerate economic growth.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, there are currently over 31 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The United States, India and Brazil have the highest numbers of cases among countries almost 7 million, over 5 million and some 4 million, respectively. They are followed by Russia, which has over 1 million cases.

The number of fatalities is currently over 960,700, while the recoveries are at over 21.2 million.

