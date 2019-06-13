Chances of Kim-Trump Summit Depend on US Moves - Source in Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moscow will support any steps that would lead to a new summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but chances of such a summit would be higher if Washington made some steps forward, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday that a third Kim-Trump summit was possible if North Korea wanted it.

"We have taken note of what the US national security adviser said about this. We support any steps that would bring closer a new face-to-face contact of the leaders, which we hope will have results and due to which the Korean peninsula may start denuclearizing, and we are trying to facilitate it as much as we can," the source said.

At the same time, the source remarked that Washington had to take into account "two simple things.

"

"It is impossible to say that you want a new meeting at the highest level and at the same time hold large-scale drills with allies � as is happening with Japan very close to the peninsula. And one has to realize that it is not realistic to ask for concessions from 'the other side,' without promising everything in exchange, without taking any steps, especially in terms of easing the sanctions regime," the source said.

"I think sooner or later, the logic that was behind a corresponding Russian-Chinese road map, the US colleagues will accept it, and then the chances for such a contact will grow. So, it does not just depend on North Korea alone when the contact will be and what results it will have," the source said.