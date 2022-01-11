Chances of Reaching Solution on JCPOA Increased - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The chances of reaching agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program increased, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The negotiations in Vienna gained momentum.

We believe that the chances of reaching a solution ... have increased. This is a positive moment, all parties are demonstrating their readiness to find solutions to the remaining problems," Ryabkov said during a press conference.

There is no talk of replacing the basic agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, he stressed.