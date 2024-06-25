Open Menu

Chanel At Fashion Week Without Sacked Designer Viard

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Chanel at fashion week without sacked designer Viard

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Awkward! Chanel was set to hold its haute couture show on Tuesday just three weeks after the very abrupt departure of creative director Virginie Viard after almost 30 years with the brand.

Viard worked alongside the legendary Karl Lagerfeld for years before taking over at the helm after his death in 2019.

She oversaw record sales of nearly $20 billion last year. But a crisis had been brewing for months, with sceptical pouts on the front row and murmurs that her shows were growing repetitive.

The situation exploded in May when a mid-season "cruise" show in Marseille failed to impress fans -- not helped by the unseasonably cold weather on the Cote d'Azur.

"What the hell is going on? Bad cuts and fabrics? The shoes?!" protested one internet user.

Another called it "lazy".

A month later, Viard's departure was announced in less than elegant form -- revealed to the specialist press in the middle of the night.

It was later revealed that Viard would not even be present for her last couture show, which would instead by handled by her team.

Paris-based designer Lutz Huelle told AFP he sympathised with her situation.

"Regardless of what anyone thinks about her work of the last five years, she found herself in the far-from-simple situation of having to, from one day to the next, replace one of the biggest and best-loved designers at the biggest brand in the world -- a literally impossible task," he said.

"I can't imagine Karl working with someone for all these years without that person doing a great job," he added.

Related Topics

Weather Internet World Job Marseille May 2019 All From Billion

Recent Stories

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

12 minutes ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

1 hour ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

5 hours ago
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

15 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

15 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

15 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

15 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

15 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

15 hours ago

More Stories From World