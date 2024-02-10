Chang Gives China Eighth World Diving Gold In Doha
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Chang Yani led a Chinese 1-2 in the women's three-metre springboard to give her country an eighth diving gold at the World Aquatics championships on Friday.
Chang, 22, scored 354.75 points after five dives to finish 18.15 points ahead of 24-year-old compatriot Chen Yiwen.
The pair also went 1-2 in last year's worlds, but in the reverse order with Chen taking the gold and Chang silver.
They also won the three-metre synchronised springboard title together in Doha.
South Korea's Kim Su-ji scored 311.
25 pts to take bronze on Friday.
Earlier, China also won the artistic swimming team final, with Japan taking silver and the United States bronze.
Six months before the Paris Olympics, China achieved the hat-trick in the team events.
Before the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, the Chinese had won only one gold medal in artistic swimming in the previous 18 editions of the world championships.
The country has since won four in Budapest, three in Fukuoka, Japan last year, and six so far in Doha, where there is still one event to go.
