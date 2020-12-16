(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) China's Chang'e 5 orbiter-returner on Wednesday successfully carried out the second Moon-Earth transfer orbit correction, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement.

The spacecraft performed its first orbit correction on Monday.

"On December 16, at 9:15 [01:15 GMT] the two 25N engines of the Chang'e 5 block of orbital and return modules, having worked for 8 seconds, successfully completed the second correction in the Moon-Earth transfer orbit," the program's statement reads, adding that all of the block's systems are in good working order.

On November 24, the Chang'e 5 lunar sample-return mission was successfully launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, in China's Hainan island province, using the Chinese heavy-lift launch vehicle Chang Zheng 5 (Long March 5).

The Chang'e 5 spacecraft has successfully collected samples of lunar soil and docked with the orbital module, transferring the samples to the Earth-return capsule on December 6.

The mission is expected to conclude around December 16-17.