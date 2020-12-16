UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chang'e 5 Probe Successfully Carries Out 2nd Orbital Correction - Chinese Space Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Chang'e 5 Probe Successfully Carries Out 2nd Orbital Correction - Chinese Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) China's Chang'e 5 orbiter-returner on Wednesday successfully carried out the second Moon-Earth transfer orbit correction, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement.

The spacecraft performed its first orbit correction on Monday.

"On December 16, at 9:15 [01:15 GMT] the two 25N engines of the Chang'e 5 block of orbital and return modules, having worked for 8 seconds, successfully completed the second correction in the Moon-Earth transfer orbit," the program's statement reads, adding that all of the block's systems are in good working order.

On November 24, the Chang'e 5 lunar sample-return mission was successfully launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, in China's Hainan island province, using the Chinese heavy-lift launch vehicle Chang Zheng 5 (Long March 5).

The Chang'e 5 spacecraft has successfully collected samples of lunar soil and docked with the orbital module, transferring the samples to the Earth-return capsule on December 6.

The mission is expected to conclude around December 16-17.

Related Topics

China Long March Vehicle November December All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 December 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

9 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

9 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

10 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.