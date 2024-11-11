Open Menu

Chang'e-6 Lunar Samples Displayed At 15th Airshow China

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Chang'e-6 lunar samples displayed at 15th Airshow China

ZHUHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) China's Chang'e-6 mission lunar samples, collected from the far side of the moon, are showcased at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Monday, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The lunar soil on display, weighing approximately 75 mg, represents the first public welfare samples from Chang'e-6. It was collected from the largest, deepest and oldest impact crater on the far side of the moon, where the lunar crust is at its thinnest.

Visitors to the event will be able to view the samples up close. "The lunar samples are expected to draw significant public interest," said Zhang Tao, an official with the CNSA.

The exhibition also features the Chang'e 6 return capsule, the parachute that delivered the lunar samples to Earth, and the sealed container used for the lunar soil collection.

China's Chang'e-6 mission brought back 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon in June, the first time in human history. The samples hold unique scientific significance as they will further enhance the understanding of lunar evolution, accelerate the pace of peaceful exploration and utilization of lunar resources, and serve as an important asset for all humanity.

The event, also known as Airshow China, is scheduled for Nov. 12-17 in Zhuhai, a city in south China's Guangdong Province. Since its inception in 1996, it has become an important window for showcasing advanced aviation and aerospace technologies and equipment from home and abroad.

