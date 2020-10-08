UrduPoint.com
Change Of Constitution Not Currently Priority For Syrian People - Assad To Sputnik

Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:11 PM

People in Syria are currently preoccupied by issues other than the change of the constitution, but Damascus is determined to continue the Geneva talks, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) People in Syria are currently preoccupied by issues other than the change of the constitution, but Damascus is determined to continue the Geneva talks, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

Asked if the COVID-19 pandemic has had any effects on the Syrian public's demand for the constitution change, Assad said "No, there's no relation between the coronavirus and the constitution."

"The Syrian people are not thinking about the constitution, nobody is talking about it," the Syrian president continued.

According to the Syrian leader, people are more preoccupied by the need for reforms and domestic policies that can address their immediate needs.

"This is what we are discussing at the moment and where our concerns are and where the government is focusing its efforts," Assad said.

Asked to clarify Damascus' intention to continue the Geneva talks amid this shift of the public focus, the Syrian president said "Yes, of course. We started and we're going to continue in the next few weeks."

"Ultimately, the Geneva negotiations are a political game, it is not what the public � the Syrians, are focused on," Assad said.

