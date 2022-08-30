UrduPoint.com

Change Of EU Unanimous Voting Rule Possible - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Change of EU Unanimous Voting Rule Possible - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The European Union could change the unanimity rule in its decision making process to a qualified majority model, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy within the EU, and proposed to abandon the right of member-states to veto certain decisions.

"I agree that we have to move towards qualified majority voting, the obstacle is that you need unanimity to change the rules and that would probably be the obstacle," von der Leyen said at a joint conference with German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck in Berlin.

The EU Commission president added that it is important for member states to agree on major issues like climate change or post pandemic recovery together, but there is always a threat of turning this procedure into filibuster.

"Its awful when political events happen in the world, things move very fast and one member state in the EU can force the EU into silence by voting against a declaration and then people turn to us and say why are you silent, well because of unanimity," von der Leyen said.

The policy areas, where the EU principle of unanimity is required, are listed in the binding EU treaties. Such areas include the common foreign and security policy, social security, accession of new EU members and other. EU treaties have been amended several times in the past, so there is a possibility that the unanimity voting could be replaced by qualified majority voting in new editions of the documents.

