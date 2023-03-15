(@FahadShabbir)

A provision that seeks to raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 cleared a joint parliamentary committee on Wednesday, despite a backlash from protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) A provision that seeks to raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 cleared a joint parliamentary committee on Wednesday, despite a backlash from protesters.

The age hike is the most controversial in the package of unpopular pension reforms that President Emmanuel Macron has pressed on with as the country continues to be paralyzed by walkouts.

Mathilde Panot, who sits on the joint committee tasked with drafting a compromise text of the reform, called its decision to support the provision a shameful one.

"The committee has passed Article 7, which raises the retirement age to 64, with the complicity of The Republicans," the leader of La France Insoumise party's parliamentary group in the lower house of parliament wrote on social media.

Panot shared a photo of a large crowd rallying outside the parliament building in Paris in protest against the reform. Wednesday marks the eighth straight day of strikes called by trade unions in anticipation of votes in both chambers on Thursday.