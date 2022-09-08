Changing of Guard Ceremony at Buckingham Palace Canceled - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 08:53 PM

The traditional changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom has been canceled amid reports of the deteriorating health of UK Queen Elizabeth II, UK media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The traditional changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom has been canceled amid reports of the deteriorating health of UK Queen Elizabeth II, UK media reported on Thursday.

A sign was put up at the gates of the palace with the inscription "No changing of the guard ceremony today," UK newspaper Mirror said.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported that doctors were concerned about the health of Elizabeth II, and recommended that she remain under medical supervision. Later media reports indicated that all four children of the Queen had arrived at the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where the Queen is.

