Changing Precautionary Measure for Ukrainian Sailors Would Be Humane - Russian Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova voiced on Wednesday in favor of changing the precautionary measure for the Ukrainian sailors detained last November over illegally entering Russia's territorial waters, stressing that this would be humane.

Russian border guards captured three Ukrainian naval ships on November 25, 2018, after they crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea. The 22 sailors and two security officers on board were arrested and brought to Moscow for trial.

Moscow's Lefortovsky district court ruled earlier in the day to keep 13 sailors in custody for another three months, until October 24.

"I believe that it is very much important to establish the level of their guilt, now that we have eventually found out that the vessels were tasked with violating our border in order to disrupt [the Ukrainian] presidential election. I think it would be proper and humane to change the precautionary measure," Moskalkova said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.