UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Changing Precautionary Measure For Ukrainian Sailors Would Be Humane - Russian Ombudswoman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

Changing Precautionary Measure for Ukrainian Sailors Would Be Humane - Russian Ombudswoman

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova voiced on Wednesday in favor of changing the precautionary measure for the Ukrainian sailors detained last November over illegally entering Russia's territorial waters, stressing that this would be humane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova voiced on Wednesday in favor of changing the precautionary measure for the Ukrainian sailors detained last November over illegally entering Russia's territorial waters, stressing that this would be humane.

Russian border guards captured three Ukrainian naval ships on November 25, 2018, after they crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea. The 22 sailors and two security officers on board were arrested and brought to Moscow for trial.

Moscow's Lefortovsky district court ruled earlier in the day to keep 13 sailors in custody for another three months, until October 24.

"I believe that it is very much important to establish the level of their guilt, now that we have eventually found out that the vessels were tasked with violating our border in order to disrupt [the Ukrainian] presidential election. I think it would be proper and humane to change the precautionary measure," Moskalkova said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia October November Border 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Ghana foster business coop ..

7 minutes ago

DSCD to evaluate Sharjah Police via survey

7 minutes ago

New conservative Greek parliament sworn in after e ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price down to US$66.17 pb

7 minutes ago

National Highway Authority (NHA) collected Rs 20,8 ..

2 minutes ago

3 girls commit suicide due to poor results in Metr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.