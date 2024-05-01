Changpeng Zhao, The 'normal Guy' Who Conquered Crypto
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) During his time at the helm of the world's biggest cryptocurrency firm, former Binance boss Changpeng Zhao, who was sentenced to four months' prison in the United States on Tuesday for money laundering, perfected the humble executive look.
At parties, on stages and in meetings, he was rarely seen without his black polo shirt, emblazoned with the insignia of his firm -- complemented by the corporate logo tattooed on his arm.
It was vital to cement the myth of a boy who came from hardship in China and once flipped burgers for a living in Canada -- before making a fortune still estimated in the tens of billions.
"I'm a small entrepreneur" and a "normal guy", the man known in crypto circles as "CZ" told AFP in 2022 when comparing himself to Elon Musk, whose buyout of Twitter (now X) Zhao later backed with $500 million.
Yet there was little normal about Zhao's leadership of Binance, a company that largely cornered the crypto-trading market before careening into a slew of charges including sanctions busting and illegal trading.
Zhao, who founded Binance in Shanghai in 2017, emerged as the most visible figure in crypto after his great rival Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in 2022 for masterminding a giant Ponzi scheme.
During his rival's downfall, Zhao was there to twist the knife, first suggesting he might buy FTX before very publicly withdrawing.
A year later, it was Zhao's turn for contrition.
He pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering laws and agreed to step down as Binance CEO, the authorities announcing later that the firm would pay a $4.3 billion settlement.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
More Stories From World
-
Blinken says first Jordan aid trucks leaving to Gaza through Erez crossing1 hour ago
-
Mueller starts for Bayern, Tchouameni back for Real Madrid1 hour ago
-
UN rights chief 'troubled' by tough police action against pro-Palestinian protesters at US universit ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
Blinken demands 'no more delays' by Hamas on truce deal2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
US panel recommends women receive breast cancer screening from 402 hours ago
-
'Persepolis' author wins top Spanish prize3 hours ago
-
Kenya's Ruto orders evacuations after deadly floods3 hours ago
-
UN-backed court issues warrant for Central African ex-leader3 hours ago
-
Gaza boycott continues to weigh on McDonald's sales3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Esri3 hours ago