Chaos As Serbia Opposition Set Off Flares In Parliament To Back Protests
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Serbian opposition lawmakers lit flares and set off suspected tear gas grenades in parliament on Tuesday in support of ongoing anti-corruption protests, with several lawmakers injured during the melee.
Footage shared online showed opposition members holding colourful flares and throwing what seemed to be smoke canisters with some appearing to engage in scuffles as the opening spring session began.
A live video feed showed parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabic lambasting the opposition's protest and the alleged use of "tear gas" in the assembly.
"Your colour revolution has failed, and this country will live, this country will work and this country will continue to win," she told them, referring to pro-western revolts that shook post-Soviet states in recent decades.
Serbia has been rocked for months by student-led anti-corruption protests after the deadly collapse of a train station roof last year that killed 15 people.
The movement has put increasing pressure on the Serbian government and President Aleksandar Vucic, spurring the resignation of the prime minister in January and other high-ranking officials.
Tuesday's session was the first since Prime Minister Milos Vucevic stepped down and MPs were set to formalise his resignation.
They were also to debate a new higher education bill that would slash tuition fees for university students -- a key demand of the protesters.
But amid chaotic scenes, opposition members launched their protest and threw eggs and water at members of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.
"Is this how you defend students' demands?" said speaker Brnabic during the session.
Opposition lawmakers also waved Serbian flags and held signs reading: "You have blood on your hands" and "Fulfil the students' demands!"
President Vucic slammed the incident during an interview with a local broadcaster on Tuesday evening.
"We will not rest until those who did this are held accountable," he said, calling for legal action.
Far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed support for Vucic, and blamed "globalist-liberal forces" for attempting to "destabilise sovereign nations" -- a common attack made by conservative conspiracists.
"Today's chaos in the Serbian Parliament - smoke bombs, violence, and obstruction - shows how far they're willing to go," he wrote on social media.
