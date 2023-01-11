'Chaotic' Way McCarthy Became US House Speaker Sets Dangerous Precedent - Senior Democrat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The chaotic process that Republican Kevin McCarthy went through to win election as the new US House Speaker is without precedent and has resulted in a reported "dangerous" agreement to short-circuit the appropriations process to fund the US government in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, House Appropriations Committee (HAC) Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro said.

"(This) chaotic process is unprecedented and it is also dangerous, attempting to short circuit the 2024 appropriations process (to fund the Federal government)," De Lauro told a press conference of House Democratic leaders on Tuesday.

De Lauro said McCarthy agreed to cap spending approved by Congress at 2022 levels, according to reports circulating on Capitol Hill, in order to ensure sufficient support from budget-cutting hawks in his own party's caucus to be elected speaker.

"That is at least a $130 billion (or) 17% cut. (It will) short change veterans' medical care by at least $31 billion (or) 30% below what we just enacted in December," DeLauro said.

The new Republican majority's insistence on holding spending down to 2022 levels and its refusal to increase the legal borrowing limit for the federal government will also result in serious cuts to law enforcement funding across the United States, De Lauro added.