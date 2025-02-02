Chappell Roan: The Splashy Pop Supernova
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Camp queen, queer icon, a searing yet irreverent songwriter with cascading vocals: Chappell Roan has soared to pop's upper echelons on a singular blend of vulnerability and high-production performance that has earned her legions of fans.
Her supersonic ascent has made the musician from Missouri with a waterfall of red curls one of the leading contenders at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, with six nominations, including in all four major categories.
Her over-the-top theater kid persona, complete with wildly lavish costumes and high-drama makeup that nods to drag culture, made her an unstoppable force on the festival circuit.
And since then, the 26-year-old has since been truly inescapable -- on TikTok, the radio, streaming, late-night shows and, eventually, a viral media cycle over her lukewarm support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris that proved, in case anyone doubted it, just how big she'd gotten.
In an industry thirsty for "moments," it seemed like Roan was a rare bird who appeared out of nowhere.
But she'd actually been hustling for a decade -- making music while working odd jobs, handling mental health struggles and coming into her own.
- Midwest Princess -
Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998 in Willard, Missouri, Roan threw herself into the arts while never quite finding her social footing, and grappling with weighty emotions she would eventually learn were symptoms of bipolar disorder.
Her YouTube performances earned attention, and she moved to Los Angeles -- but then home again after Atlantic Records dropped her amid the early days of the pandemic that left the music industry reeling.
But before she was cut loose, Roan dropped "Pink Pony Club," a track that years later would blossom as one of her smash hits.
Dan Nigro, the heavyweight producer who worked with Roan at Atlantic, reconnected with her in 2021, and the years-long build-up to her soaring takeoff began in earnest.
For several scrappy years, she worked odd jobs, amassed followers on TikTok, underwent therapy to treat her unpredictable condition and finished her debut album.
Roan -- whose stage name pays homage to her late grandfather Dennis Chappell and his favorite song, "The Strawberry Roan" -- released her bold, vulnerable album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" in 2023 to critical praise.
On it, she delves into themes of sexuality and yearning with a pop-forward, dance-heavy beat and impressive vocals that one critic characterized as "singing in cursive."
Her standalone single "Good Luck, Babe!" and the cheerleader-inspired dance number "Hot to Go!" found enormous audiences.
She thrived on TikTok but Roan wasn't only magnetic online: it was her extravagant presence onstage -- she did New York's Governors Ball dressed as the Statue of Liberty after arriving in a huge Apple bong -- that cemented her superstar status.
- Growing pains -
Roan's phenomenal rise has come with a price: she has spoken out about fame's growing pains that have left her exhausted and at times afraid of aggressive fans.
During a set over the summer, she broke down in tears, telling fans she felt "a little off today" over her career's breakneck pace.
She says many of her fellow artists have reached out with sympathy, including Elton John -- who comically called her from an unidentified number 11 times before she answered and realized it was him, she told Rolling Stone.
"I was telling him I was struggling a lot, and he said, 'If you need to stop, say stop,'" she said.
Roan, who grew up in a conservative, Christian household, isn't shy about speaking out on topics from trans rights to supporting the Palestinian cause, but does not want to be pigeon-holed for her progressive politics.
She also has sung of queer love, and eventually came out as a lesbian this past summer.
But, in an industry that finds a marketing angle wherever possible, she insists on "being taken seriously outside of" her queerness.
"Look, I love being gay. I just don't want to talk about it every second of every day," Roan told Rolling Stone.
Recent Stories
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
More Stories From World
-
Chappell Roan: the splashy pop supernova3 minutes ago
-
Has Trump changed tack on Venezuela?3 minutes ago
-
Trump unveils sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China3 minutes ago
-
Canada will hit US with retaliatory tariffs Tuesday: Trudeau3 minutes ago
-
Mexico accuses US of 'slander' over cartel alliance claim3 minutes ago
-
China says 'firmly opposes' new US tariffs, vows 'countermeasures'3 minutes ago
-
For world's poorest, fears for long-term setbacks after Trump aid cut13 minutes ago
-
Rubio to make debut in Panama as Trump threatens to take canal13 minutes ago
-
Russia and Ukraine trade blame for attack on Kursk school13 minutes ago
-
US Democrats anoint new leader to take on Trump for 'working people'1 hour ago
-
Trump tariff deadline looms, Canada told levies coming Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Japan beat Britain in Davis Cup as Danish rally stops Serbia1 hour ago