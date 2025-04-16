Open Menu

Charge D' Affaires, Pakistani Zaireen Attend Annual Urs At Dargah Hazrat Amir Khusro

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:04 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of the famous mystic saint, Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA) here on Wednesday.

A group of 178 Pakistani Zaireen visiting India to participate in the 721 Urs celebrations of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA) were also present on the occasion.

The Charge d’Affaires and the Pakistani Zaireen were warmly received at the Dargah by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami. After laying the traditional chaddar at the shrine, the participants offered prayers for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The Charge d’Affaires and Zaireen also paid obeisance at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), located in the same compound.

The Sajjadah Nasheen also performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d’ Affaires and group leader of the Zaireen.

Speaking on the occasion, the Charge d’ Affaires said that Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA) used the instrument of poetry to syncretize Islamic traditions and symbols with the local cultural milieu. The medium of Qawwali is Hazrat Amir Khusru’s abiding contribution to spread a message of love and harmony in an idiom that is both timeless as well as sublime.

The representatives of the Zaireen expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.

The visit of Pakistani Zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

