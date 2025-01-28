Open Menu

Charge' D'Affaires Faraz Zaidi Highlights Pakistan's Efforts At UNODC Report Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Charge' d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi on Tuesday highlighted Pakistan's efforts to control drugs and crime and stressed the need for global action to enhance international cooperation at the UNODC Report launch event.

The Charge' d'Affaires participated in a panel discussion on exchange on implications for policy and international cooperation in context of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC in Brussels) Special event to launch the 2024 Global Report, the Embassy of Pakistan wrote on its official wall on X.

Charge’ d'Affaires highlighted initiatives undertaken by Pakistan and stressed the need for global action.

