Charged Ex-US Embassy in Moscow Employee Russian National, Remains at Large - Indictment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Olesya Krasilova, the former employee of the US Embassy in Moscow who was charged in the United States with conspiracy to steal government records and defraud the refugee program, is a Russian citizen and remains at large, according to a Justice Department indictment.

"Defendant OLESYA LEONIDOVNA KRASILOVA... was a Russian citizen living in Moscow. From in or around August 2011 until in or around February 2019, she was employed as FSN/LES, serving as an Immigration Assistant at the USCIS field office at the US Embassy in Moscow," the indictment said in Friday.

The United States also charged Aws Muwafaq Abduljabbar and Haitham Isa Saado Sad, who was employed by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in Amman, Jordan.

"Defendants Abduljabbar and sad were previously arrested and remain held without bond. Defendant Krasilova remains at large," the Justice Department said in a press release about the indictment.