(@imziishan)

Criminal charges have been lifted against Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov and he will be released from house arrest, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Tuesday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Criminal charges have been lifted against Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov and he will be released from house arrest, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Tuesday.

"Today he will be released from house arrest and charges lifted," Kolokoltsev said in a statement.