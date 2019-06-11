UrduPoint.com
Charges Against Russian Journalist Golunov Dropped - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:04 PM

Charges Against Russian Journalist Golunov Dropped - Interior Minister

The charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov have been dropped, he will be released from house arrest on Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov have been dropped, he will be released from house arrest on Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters.

"Today, Golunov will be released from house arrest, and the charges have been dropped," he said.

"The decision was made to stop the criminal prosecution of citizen I.Golunov in connection with the failure to prove his involvement in the crime," Kolokoltsev said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

