Charges Against Russian Journalist Golunov Dropped - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov have been dropped, he will be released from house arrest on Tuesday, Russian Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters.

"Today, Golunov will be released from house arrest, and the charges have been dropped," he said.

"The decision was made to stop the criminal prosecution of citizen I.Golunov in connection with the failure to prove his involvement in the crime," Kolokoltsev said.