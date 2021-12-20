UrduPoint.com

Charges Against Sapega Include Threatening Security Officials - Belarusian Investigators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Charges Against Sapega Include Threatening Security Officials - Belarusian Investigators

Russian citizen Sofia Sapega has been charged under 7 articles of the Belarusian criminal code, including organizing threats to security officials and inciting hatred, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russian citizen Sofia Sapega has been charged under 7 articles of the Belarusian criminal code, including organizing threats to security officials and inciting hatred, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"The criminal case against Sofia Sapega was transferred to the prosecutor for referral to the court," the committee wrote on its Telegram page and listed charges against her.

Related Topics

Russia Sofia Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Gold price remain unchanged at Rs125,000/tola; dec ..

Gold price remain unchanged at Rs125,000/tola; decrease by $2 in int'l market 2 ..

51 seconds ago
 4 injured in gas blast in Rawalpindi

4 injured in gas blast in Rawalpindi

52 seconds ago
 Teqball association set up in Swat

Teqball association set up in Swat

54 seconds ago
 Brussels Airlines Cancels Half of Flights Because ..

Brussels Airlines Cancels Half of Flights Because of Strike

55 seconds ago
 Man charged with robbing Tour de France star Caven ..

Man charged with robbing Tour de France star Cavendish

57 seconds ago
 Chile stock market plummets on leftist Boric's ele ..

Chile stock market plummets on leftist Boric's election victory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.