Charges Against Sapega Include Threatening Security Officials - Belarusian Investigators

Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:33 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russian citizen Sofia Sapega has been charged under 7 articles of the Belarusian criminal code, including organizing threats to security officials and inciting hatred, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Monday.
"The criminal case against Sofia Sapega was transferred to the prosecutor for referral to the court," the committee wrote on its Telegram page and listed charges against her.