Charges Against Trump Not Russia's Issue - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Charges against former US President Donald Trump are not Russia's issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Trump has been charged with four criminal counts over his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, court documents revealed.

"We believe that this issue should be dealt with by the Americans, not our agenda," Peskov told reporters.

