Charges Against Venezuelan Diplomat Saab Unrelated To Political Negotiations - State Dept.

Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The criminal case against Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab for alleged Iran sanctions violations is unrelated to the Maduro government's decision to suspend negotiations with the political opposition, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The criminal charges against Alex Saab long predate and have no relation to the political negotiations between the Unity Platform and the Maduro regime. These operate on a second track. So no, there is no linkage," Price said during a press briefing.

The Maduro regime is showing that they are willing to put their own interests over the interests of the Venezuelan people, Price added.

