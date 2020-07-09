UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charges Brought In France After Woman Plummets From Roller Coaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:19 PM

Charges brought in France after woman plummets from roller coaster

The owner of a French amusement park has been charged with involuntary homicide after a woman plummeted to her death from a roller coaster ride at the weekend, prosecutors said Thursday

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The owner of a French amusement park has been charged with involuntary homicide after a woman plummeted to her death from a roller coaster ride at the weekend, prosecutors said Thursday.

Owner and manager Gilles Campion of the Saint-Paul fairground in northern France has been placed under investigation on a charge of involuntary homicide resulting from security breaches, the office of the prosecutor of Beauvais told AFP.

Being charged in France does not necessarily result in a trial.

A 32-year-old woman fell Saturday afternoon from the seat she was strapped into, next to her husband, on the "Formula 1" roller coaster ride which also takes children.

Rescuers were unable to revive her.

Another woman died after falling from the same ride in 2009. Noone was charged in that case.

Campion said after Saturday's incident that the required yearly inspection was carried out last November.

Beauvais prosecutor Florent Boura told the Parisien newspaper that new seat belts installed on the ride after the 2009 accident were still in use when the inspection was done.

They have been replaced since then, triggering an obligation on the park's management to report the modification and request a new inspection.

Campion on Thursday said he looked forward to providing input for the investigation, and said he wished the ride to be dismantled.

Related Topics

Accident France Died Same November Women From

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

36 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

40 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

49 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 hour ago

Serbian president accuses 'hooligans' of violent p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.