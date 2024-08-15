Charges Sought Against Argentine Ex-president Fernandez After Battery Claims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Argentine prosecutors on Wednesday sought the indictment of former president Alberto Fernandez for "injuries" and "threats" alleged by his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez, according to a court document seen by AFP.
Yanez, 43, last week filed a complaint accusing Fernandez, 65, of having beaten her during their relationship, which ended after he left office in 2023.
Prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez, in a letter submitted to court, asked for charges to be brought against the ex-president for "minor and serious injuries" as well as "coercive threats."
Judge Julian Ercolini will make the final decision.
The scandal erupted when text messages detailing the alleged violence cropped up in a separate fraud investigation.
Yanez's lawyer, Juan Pablo Fioribello, told the La Nacion+ channel last week that messages detailing the alleged attacks, with photographic evidence, were found on the phone of Fernandez's private secretary, Maria Cantero.
The phone was being analyzed as part of a probe into influence peddling during Fernandez's administration.
After initially deciding not to press charges, Yanez later contacted the investigating judge "and told him, 'I want to file a criminal complaint. I want to denounce him (Fernandez) for the blows I received from him and the threats I have been suffering'," Fioribello said.
Fernandez, who denies the accusations, has been forbidden from leaving the country amid the probe.
mry/mar/mlr/nro
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections4 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.4 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election4 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot5 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0005 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region5 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance5 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results5 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden5 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry5 hours ago