Charges sought against Argentine ex-president Fernandez after battery claims

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Argentine prosecutors on Wednesday sought the indictment of former president Alberto Fernandez for "injuries" and "threats" alleged by his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez, according to a court document seen by AFP.

Yanez, 43, last week filed a complaint accusing Fernandez, 65, of having beaten her during their relationship, which ended after he left office in 2023.

Prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez, in a letter submitted to court, asked for charges to be brought against the ex-president for "minor and serious injuries" as well as "coercive threats."

He said there was evidence Yanez had "suffered a relationship marked by harassment, psychological harassment and physical aggression in a context of gender and domestic violence."

Judge Julian Ercolini will make the final decision on whether or not to charge Fernandez.

The scandal erupted when text messages detailing the alleged violence cropped up in a separate fraud investigation.

Yanez's lawyer, Juan Pablo Fioribello, told the La Nacion+ channel last week that messages detailing the alleged attacks, with photographic evidence, were found on the phone of Fernandez's private secretary, Maria Cantero.

The phone was being analyzed as part of a probe into influence peddling during Fernandez's administration.

After initially deciding not to press charges, Yanez later contacted the investigating judge to file a complaint.

Fernandez, who denies the accusations, has been barred from leaving the country pending the probe.

Last week, details and photos of the alleged abuse were published in Argentine media, with images of Yanez with bruises on her face and arm.

On Tuesday, she gave testimony from Madrid, where she now lives, to Gonzalez, the prosecutor.

In his report, the prosecutor described nine alleged acts of violence, including an abortion Yanez said was forced on her by Fernandez, and an incident where he allegedly kicked her in the stomach.