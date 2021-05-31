UrduPoint.com
Charges Yet To Be Brought Against Russia's Sapega In Minsk - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:59 PM

Charges Yet to Be Brought Against Russia's Sapega in Minsk - Lawyer

No indictment was brought against Russian citizen Sofia Sapega in Minsk today, and the investigative activities will continue on Tuesday, her lawyer, Alexander Filanovich, said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) No indictment was brought against Russian citizen Sofia Sapega in Minsk today, and the investigative activities will continue on Tuesday, her lawyer, Alexander Filanovich, said.

Earlier in the day, Filanovich said that the main investigative directorate of the Belarusian Investigative Committee would nail on Monday on charges against Sapega, who was detained in Minsk on May 23 alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich.

"The charges have not been brought today yet, the investigative activities will continue tomorrow," Filanovich told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Minsk City Court rejected the complaint against Sapega's detention.

