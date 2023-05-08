Charite Clinic Cardiologist Detained on Suspicion of Killing 2 Patients - Prosecution

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Berlin police detained a cardiologist from the renowned Charite clinic, who is suspected of killing two patients with sedatives, the Berlin Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

"A 55-year-old man, fired from the Charite back in August 2022, is suspected of deliberately administering large doses of a sedative to critically ill patients twice in 2021 and 2022, which caused their death," the office said in a statement.

The suspect was detained early in the morning, the statement said. The court will issue a warrant for his arrest later in the day.