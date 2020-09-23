Charite Hospital Does Not Plan Further Statements On Navalny's Condition
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:35 PM
The Charite hospital does not plan any further statements on the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Charite hospital does not plan any further statements on the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Berlin-based hospital said Navalny was discharged from inpatient care on Tuesday, after his condition "improved sufficiently.
"
"We do not plan making any further statements, we do not know anything about preparation of such statements," the spokesperson said.