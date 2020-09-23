UrduPoint.com
Charite Hospital Does Not Plan Further Statements On Navalny's Condition

The Charite hospital does not plan any further statements on the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Charite hospital does not plan any further statements on the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Berlin-based hospital said Navalny was discharged from inpatient care on Tuesday, after his condition "improved sufficiently.

"We do not plan making any further statements, we do not know anything about preparation of such statements," the spokesperson said.

