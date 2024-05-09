Rescue charities warned Thursday that Italy's new ban on using surveillance planes to spot migrant boats in distress in the Mediterranean could endanger lives

One lawyer questioned the legality of the order, while a campaigning group denounced it as "an act of cowardice and cynicism".

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has issued orders in the past week saying charities will have their planes seized if they carry out "search and rescue" activities from airports in Sicily.

It follows a crackdown by far-right premier Giorgia Meloni's government on charity rescue ships as Rome attempts to fulfil a pledge to curb arrivals, which numbered some 158,000 people last year.

Many people perish attempting to cross from North Africa to Europe.

Nearly 2,500 migrants died in 2023 trying to cross the central Mediterranean, a 75% increase on the previous year, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"This is definitely another attempt to criminalise search an.d rescue," Giulia Messmer, spokesperson for the German charity Sea Watch, told AFP.

Sea Watch has two planes, the Seabird 1 and 2. If they "are not able to fly anymore", the planes "cannot communicate spotted distress cases" to authorities and ships able to carry out rescues, she said.

ENAC says it is up to the coastguard, not charities, to perform search and rescue operations. The ban applies to the airports of Palermo and Trapani in Sicily, as well as the islands of Lampedusa and Pantelleria.