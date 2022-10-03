UrduPoint.com

Charity Assisting Ukrainian Refugees In UK Says 'Unable To Help'

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Charity Assisting Ukrainian Refugees in UK Says 'Unable to Help'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Refugees at Home, one of the British charities that has been helping with housing for Ukrainian refugees, says it is scaling back its work since it will be unable to assist Ukrainians in rematching them with UK hosts.

"We are extremely sorry that Refugees at Home is unable to help with any rematching requests under the Homes for Ukraine scheme for placements not originally made through Refugees at Home," the charity said in a statement quoted by The Guardian on Sunday.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme opened in March, but the hosting arrangements are coming to an end since they were made for only six months and Ukrainian refugees need to find new living accommodations.

"As well as hosts and guests we have been approached by a number of local authorities who have asked us to support them in making these rematches. Regrettably we are unable to do so because of the complexities surrounding the current scheme," Refugees at Home said.

According to The Guardian, 1,565 Ukrainian households were registered as homeless in the United Kingdom between February and August of this year, around one third of them in London. Around 50,000 Ukrainian refugees could be left without homes in the UK next year, the newspaper estimates.

Related Topics

Ukraine London United Kingdom February March August Sunday Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

24 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 day ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

1 day ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

1 day ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.