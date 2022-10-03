Charity Assisting Ukrainian Refugees in UK Says 'Unable to Help'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Refugees at Home, one of the British charities that has been helping with housing for Ukrainian refugees, says it is scaling back its work since it will be unable to assist Ukrainians in rematching them with UK hosts.

"We are extremely sorry that Refugees at Home is unable to help with any rematching requests under the Homes for Ukraine scheme for placements not originally made through Refugees at Home," the charity said in a statement quoted by The Guardian on Sunday.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme opened in March, but the hosting arrangements are coming to an end since they were made for only six months and Ukrainian refugees need to find new living accommodations.

"As well as hosts and guests we have been approached by a number of local authorities who have asked us to support them in making these rematches. Regrettably we are unable to do so because of the complexities surrounding the current scheme," Refugees at Home said.

According to The Guardian, 1,565 Ukrainian households were registered as homeless in the United Kingdom between February and August of this year, around one third of them in London. Around 50,000 Ukrainian refugees could be left without homes in the UK next year, the newspaper estimates.