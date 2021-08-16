UrduPoint.com

Charity Calls For Safe Access To Internally Displaced Afghans As Taliban Take Over

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:58 PM

Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council charity, Jan Egeland, appealed on Monday for safe access to Afghans who have found themselves displaced by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover, predicting a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council charity, Jan Egeland, appealed on Monday for safe access to Afghans who have found themselves displaced by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover, predicting a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

"Top priority: Families fleeing into Kabul and other cities in #Afghanistan need shelter, food & water. Aid agencies need guarantees of safe and principled access to people on the move so we can ramp up critical aid. Humanitarian needs are set to worsen," Egeland tweeted.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly 390,000 people have been newly displaced by the conflict across Afghanistan since the start of the year, with a massive spike since May.

Last week, the UN agency reported that tens of thousands of people who have fled conflict in different parts of the country urgently need assistance.

Between July 1 and August 5, more than 5,800 internally displaced persons are reported to have arrived in Kabul.

With the Taliban taking the reins of Afghanistan and the capital on Sunday, which prompted President Ashraf Ghani to step down and depart the country, more Afghans are trying to flee their homes. The situation has left at least three people killed in chaos at the Kabul airport.

