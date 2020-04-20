UrduPoint.com
Charity Concert To Support Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Raises Nearly $128Mln - Organizers

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:23 PM

Charity Concert to Support Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Raises Nearly $128Mln - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) "One World: Together At Home" charity concert organized to support medical workers worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic has raised almost $128 million to help the World Health Organization (WHO) fight COVID-19, Global Citizen movement, one of the organizers, said.

The concert was held on the night of April 18-19 by the Global Citizen movement in cooperation with the WHO and Lady Gaga and was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

"Following One World: Together At Home, a historic global broadcasting event, Global Citizen together with Lady Gaga, announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the press service said on Sunday.

In total, the concert has raised $127.9 million, of which $55.1 million will be allocated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million to local and regional organizations fighting the pandemic.

So far, the virus has infected more than 2.4 million people worldwide and has claimed the lives of over 165,000 COVID-19 patients, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

