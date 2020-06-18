Charity groups decry EU aerial surveillance of migrants

Humanitarian groups claimed on Thursday that European Union planes are spotting stranded migrants in the Mediterranean yet only alerting Libya's coast guard, enabling illegal pushbacks and preventing rescues by charity organisations

That growing practice is in violation of international law and the human rights of migrants, who are sent back to dangerous detention camps in Libya, said four European migrant rescue groups in a report published on Thursday.

The associations - Alarm Phone, Borderline-Europe, Mediterranea Saving Humans and Sea-Watch - said "tens of thousands" of migrants have been returned to Libya's war zone and prevented from reaching Europe due to the EU's use of aerial surveillance.

The strategy has also resulted in shipwrecks and "mass fatalities," they said.

Humanitarian groups have long claimed that European countries have in essence shirked their duty to rescue migrants at sea in order to prevent them from heading to their shores.

But the 30-page report documents in detail three 2019 episodes the groups said they had directly witnessed and were emblematic of the EU's current operations in the Mediterranean, warning such incidents were increasing.

"EU actors have delegated responsibility to the Libyan authorities and become complicit in the systematic interception and return of people seeking to escape from Libya," read the report.

The cases "show in stark relief the crucial role played by EU aerial surveillance in mass interceptions off the coast of Libya, which have been expanded over recent months."The EU's management of migration at sea is now done "by avoiding any kind of physical contact with people on the move," said the report.