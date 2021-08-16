Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed After Airport Confrontation

A charity medical center in Kabul, belonging to the Italian non-governmental organization Emergency, said on Monday it has been overwhelmed following the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover and a stampede in the capital's airport, with 115 patients currently in care

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A charity medical center in Kabul, belonging to the Italian non-governmental organization Emergency, said on Monday it has been overwhelmed following the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover and a stampede in the capital's airport, with 115 patients currently in care.

"Normally, the hospital capacity is 100 beds, but we had to find more space. We used stretchers and makeshift areas. We are trying to make room for more beds for any further admissions," Emergency medical coordinator Alberto Zanin said.

He noted that there was "chaos" outside of the hospital earlier in the day as many Afghans were looking for their family members who had been hospitalized after Sunday's events.

"During the night, there was an armed confrontation at the airport.

Many people were trying to take planes to leave Kabul... We received some patients from the airport and heard that there were bodies in the surrounding area there," Zanin said.

He expressed hope that the Taliban, who had already contacted the hospital to establish working relations, would allow the NGO to continue its work in the country.

The Taliban swept the country last week, seizing the capital of Kabul on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad, allowing the government to collapse. Militants are now in control of the presidential palace and will soon announce the modalities of the new government.

Following the seizure of the capital, many Afghan citizens have tried to flee the country on board foreign evacuation aircraft.