UrduPoint.com

Charity Medical Center In Kabul Says Overwhelmed After Airport Confrontation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:03 PM

Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed After Airport Confrontation

A charity medical center in Kabul, belonging to the Italian non-governmental organization Emergency, said on Monday it has been overwhelmed following the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover and a stampede in the capital's airport, with 115 patients currently in care

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A charity medical center in Kabul, belonging to the Italian non-governmental organization Emergency, said on Monday it has been overwhelmed following the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover and a stampede in the capital's airport, with 115 patients currently in care.

"Normally, the hospital capacity is 100 beds, but we had to find more space. We used stretchers and makeshift areas. We are trying to make room for more beds for any further admissions," Emergency medical coordinator Alberto Zanin said.

He noted that there was "chaos" outside of the hospital earlier in the day as many Afghans were looking for their family members who had been hospitalized after Sunday's events.

"During the night, there was an armed confrontation at the airport.

Many people were trying to take planes to leave Kabul... We received some patients from the airport and heard that there were bodies in the surrounding area there," Zanin said.

He expressed hope that the Taliban, who had already contacted the hospital to establish working relations, would allow the NGO to continue its work in the country.

The Taliban swept the country last week, seizing the capital of Kabul on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad, allowing the government to collapse. Militants are now in control of the presidential palace and will soon announce the modalities of the new government.

Following the seizure of the capital, many Afghan citizens have tried to flee the country on board foreign evacuation aircraft.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Sunday Ashraf Ghani Family From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell ..

Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell

3 minutes ago
 Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Enter ..

Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Entered Uzbekistan in Past 2 Days - ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,214 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,214 others

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Wang Discuss Coordination in Connection Wi ..

Lavrov, Wang Discuss Coordination in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan - ..

33 minutes ago
 Ottawa Evacuates 807 Afghans, 34 Canadian Diplomat ..

Ottawa Evacuates 807 Afghans, 34 Canadian Diplomatic, Military Personnel - Trude ..

33 minutes ago
 FPCCI Pak-Indonesia BC for promotion of trade, tie ..

FPCCI Pak-Indonesia BC for promotion of trade, ties

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.