Charity Rescues 13 People Crossing Mediterranean on Boats - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A European maritime-humanitarian organization for the rescue of life at sea, SOS Méditerranée, has rescued 13 people crossing the Mediterranean Sea on boats.

"Last night, the #OceanViking conducted a fourth rescue: 13 people were lost and drifting in the Maltese SAR region," the charity said on Twitter.

One of them was found in a very weak condition, lying on the deck of a wooden boat.

On September 18, Ocean Viking rescued 25 people who escaped from Libya on a wooden boat. On Sunday morning, the charity announced that they conducted a second rescue operation saving 33 people and later on that night they rescued 58 more people from a wooden boat in the Maltese Search & Rescue Region. All these people escaped from Libya.

Ocean Viking is a humanitarian ship chartered from July 2019 by the SOS Méditerranée and is currently carrying 129 persons on board.