UrduPoint.com

Charity Rescues 13 People Crossing Mediterranean On Boats - NGO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Charity Rescues 13 People Crossing Mediterranean on Boats - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A European maritime-humanitarian organization for the rescue of life at sea, SOS Méditerranée, has rescued 13 people crossing the Mediterranean Sea on boats.

"Last night, the #OceanViking conducted a fourth rescue: 13 people were lost and drifting in the Maltese SAR region," the charity said on Twitter.

One of them was found in a very weak condition, lying on the deck of a wooden boat.

On September 18, Ocean Viking rescued 25 people who escaped from Libya on a wooden boat. On Sunday morning, the charity announced that they conducted a second rescue operation saving 33 people and later on that night they rescued 58 more people from a wooden boat in the Maltese Search & Rescue Region. All these people escaped from Libya.

Ocean Viking is a humanitarian ship chartered from July 2019 by the SOS Méditerranée and is currently carrying 129 persons on board.

Related Topics

Twitter Libya Saudi Arabia Riyals Somali Shilling July September Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

5 minutes ago
 GDA leader calls on Governor Imran Ismail

GDA leader calls on Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago
 Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian ..

Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

5 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 2.5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Royal Australian Mint releases coins to mark Year ..

Royal Australian Mint releases coins to mark Year of the Tiger

5 minutes ago
 Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress ..

Use of chemical weapons; an IFOs' ploy to suppress freedom voices

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.