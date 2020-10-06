Shelter, a charity that campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing in the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified the housing emergency that has been haunting people for years due to the lack of government support

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Shelter, a charity that campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing in the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified the housing emergency that has been haunting people for years due to the lack of government support.

"Never has it been clearer that so many have been left behind by our housing emergency, and that as we build back from the pandemic we need to level-up housing," the organization said in a report.

According to Shelter, tens of thousands of homeless families that were forced to lockdown in temporary accommodations when the first wave of the novel coronavirus began in March were told to stay at home although they did not have one.

"Many more have struggled paying high private rents for squalid homes; told to work from home when they've nowhere fit to do it or home school when they've not got the space," it added.

The charity's Building Our Way Our report also claims that only half of the private renters in England feel safe at their home during the pandemic.

"Our homes are our first line of defence in this pandemic. But millions have spent months trapped in private rentals they do not trust to keep them safe. And right now, there is no light at the end of the tunnel," Shelter's chief executive, Polly Neate, said when commenting on the report.

The study warned that the recession the UK has plunged into as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic not only threatens to make it harder for poor people to keep up with rent and avoid evictions, but also the country's housebuilding capacity, due to job losses and failed businesses.

Shelter said the answer to the current housing crisis is to build more decent social rented homes that people on a low income can afford. Accordingly, it called for a targeted rescue package of 12.2 billion Pounds ($15.8 billion) over the next two years to fund the construction of 50,000 new social rented homes.

It also urged the government to allocate another 12.8 billion pounds every year for ten years to level up housing programs that should follow the new home rescue plan.