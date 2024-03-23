London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales's announcement Friday that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy comes just weeks after King Charles III revealed his own cancer diagnosis.

The diagnoses came after the pair underwent separate surgeries earlier this year.

- January 17 -

Kensington Palace announces that Catherine, the 42-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William, is facing up to two weeks in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

The palace says the issue is not cancer-related, but she faces several months' recuperation from the operation.

Less than 90 minutes later, Buckingham Palace says that British head of state Charles, 75, will attend hospital the following week for a corrective procedure to treat a benign enlarged prostate.

- January 26-

Charles has surgery at The London Clinic, the same private clinic where Kate, as she is widely known, is also recovering from her operation.

British media reports quote unnamed sources as saying the king was "doing well" after the treatment, and that he had visited Kate before his surgery.

- January 29 -

The monarch, dressed in a suit and a black overcoat, waves to crowds as he is discharged from the clinic in central London and gets into a waiting car.

Hours earlier, Kensington Palace had announced that Catherine had also returned home, without specifying exactly when she had left the facility.

- February 5 -

Buckingham Palace announces that Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment.

The palace says the cancer was detected during his recent hospital procedure.

It does not specify the type of cancer.

The king takes an indefinite break from public duties.

- February 6 -

The king's estranged son Prince Harry jets in from California for a brief visit with his father.

Charles is seen for the first time in public since his diagnosis when he is photographed smiling and waving from a car.

- February 10 -

Charles expresses his "heartfelt thanks" to well-wishers in a statement.

- February 27 -

William pulls out of attending a memorial service for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece, citing a "personal matter".

Kensington Palace declines to elaborate but says Catherine continues to be "doing well".

British media later report that this is likely the day Catherine found out about her cancer.

- March 10 -

Kensington Palace releases the first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery nearly two months beforehand.

It shows her posing with her three children.

But it sparks a storm after major news agencies including AFP withdraw the photo saying it had been manipulated.

Catherine apologises the next day for making alterations to the Mother's Day image.

- March 22 -

In an emotional video message, Kate says she has cancer and has begun chemotherapy. She says she is "well and getting stronger every day" but asks for "time, space and privacy" as she completes her treatment.

Charles says he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage" as good wishes pour in for her from around the world.