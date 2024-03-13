Open Menu

Charles De Gaulle's Son Dies Aged 102: Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The eldest child of French World War II Resistance leader and first postwar president Charles de Gaulle, has died aged 102, the family said on Wednesday.

Philippe de Gaulle, who was a significant military figure in his own right, heeded his father's call to join Free French forces in the fight against Nazism in World War II.

He later had a successful naval career, rising to the rank of admiral, and also became a senator.

Despite a striking physical resemblance, he was a more low-key figure than his father but devoted himself to preserving the memory of Charles de Gaulle, notably through numerous books including the successful work "De Gaulle, my father".

His son Yves de Gaulle told AFP that he died overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in the Invalides in central Paris, the French military institution where he had lived for two years.

"Philippe de Gaulle anticipated his father's call to join the Resistance," President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a tribute on X.

"Sailor, admiral, senator, he never came up short when courage and honour were required. A century of French bravery."

Eric Ciotti, head of the right-wing Republicans party that sees itself as the inheritor of de Gaulle's political mantle, described Philippe de Gaulle as a "pillar" of France.

"His life dedicated to the service of France, in the navy and in the Senate, was a living example for the Republic," he wrote on X.

"France was in his heart until the end," added Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

More Stories From World