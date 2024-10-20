Open Menu

Charles Expresses 'great Joy' At Being Back In Australia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Charles expresses 'great joy' at being back in Australia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) King Charles' antipodean admirers got a first glimpse of their reigning monarch Sunday, as the British royal attended a church service and expressed his "great joy" at returning Down Under.

The 75-year-old sovereign arrived in Sydney late on Friday evening, but had kept a low profile as he balances cancer recovery with royal duties.

His first official public appearance was a Sunday morning service at St Thomas' Anglican Church, a stone edifice built as a place of worship for British colonial settlers.

A few hundred people gathered around the building, cheering, holding flowers and waving flags.

Two women held up a sign saying "G'day your majesties".

Lynton Martin, 22, drove nine hours from Melbourne and donned a union flag print jacket and nine royal lapel pins before trying to catch a glimpse of the royals.

"I wanted to show that we are supportive and welcoming of the king," he told AFP, expecting an "aura" to Sunday's service.

Last year Martin travelled to London for Charles' coronation, which he described as a "spectacular" event.

