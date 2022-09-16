UK King Charles III has allowed Prince Harry to wear a military uniform for a vigil at the Queen's coffin, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) UK King Charles III has allowed Prince Harry to wear a military uniform for a vigil at the Queen's coffin, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

Charles made the one-off decision as a sign of respect for the late monarch. On Saturday, eight grandchildren of Elizabeth II will hold a 15-minute vigil at her coffin in the Westminster Palace, where the Queen lies in state.

"The King invited the Queen's grand- children to mount a vigil and Harry can wear his uniform," a source told The Sun.

According to the newspaper, the decision was made after Prince Andrew, who lost his titles as a result of a scandal over rape allegations, was allowed to wear his naval uniform for a vigil at the queen's coffin on Friday.

On Monday, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that, unlike Prince Andrew, Prince Harry was banned from wearing a military uniform to the last memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew is a Falklands War veteran, and Prince Harry served two tours of Afghanistan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after a conflict with the royal family two years ago. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused relatives of indifference, constant pressure and even racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal court has remained strained.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death. The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.