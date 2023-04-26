UrduPoint.com

Charles III Coronation Might Cost $55-110Mln Of Public Funds - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 08:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Coronation of the UK King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, may cost taxpayers some 50-100 million Pounds ($55-110 million), the Evening Standard reported on Wednesday.

According to some estimations by unnamed sources, the coronation of Charles III and Camilla, named Operation Golden Orb, could cost 50-100 million pounds, however, the exact amount of money to be spent on the ceremony has not been revealed, the newspaper said.

According to the Evening Standard, the Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 was worth 912,000 pounds, which is 20.5 million pounds in 2023, and the coronation of her father George VI in 1937 cost 454,000 pounds, or 24.8 million pounds in today's money.

Graham Smith, head of campaign group Republic opposing the monarchy, called the expenses on the coronation excessive in light of difficult financial situation in the country.

"At a cost of tens of millions of pounds, this pointless piece of theatre is a slap in the face for millions of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis," Smith was quoted by the Evening Standard as saying.

On Thursday, The Guardian reported that Charles' personal fortune had been estimated at 1.8 billion pounds. Nonetheless, the royal coronation will be funded by the government with the money from public funds. Later, a Labour Party member Richard Burgon called for a debate in Parliament in order to establish the amount of money to be spent on the coronation by the government.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.

