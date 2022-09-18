Charles III Holds Audiences With Five Commonwealth Prime Ministers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) UK King Charles III held audiences on Saturday with five Commonwealth prime ministers who arrived in the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of the UK Queen Elizabeth II, UK media reported.

Charles III met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia leader Anthony Albanese, the Bahamas' prime minister, Philip Davis, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, and Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, Sky news reported, adding that the meeting took place in Buckingham Palace.

Earlier in the day, Charles III also held meetings with military chiefs, who provided armed forces personnel to ensure security during a farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as with Commonwealth governors-general, the broadcaster said.

Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William of Wales, and his wife Kate joined Charles III during the meeting with governors.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.