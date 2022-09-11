UrduPoint.com

Charles III Officially Proclaimed King In New Zealand - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Charles III has been formally proclaimed new monarch in an official ceremony in New Zealand, media reported on Sunday.

The ceremony, which took place in the parliament in Wellington, attracted over 1,000 spectators who gathered at the parliament's steps to listen as the principal proclamation was read and watch the changing of the guard, news website Stuff reported.

The proclamation was marked by a 21-gun salute.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the UK immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.

