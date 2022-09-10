UrduPoint.com

Charles III Officially Proclaimed UK's New Monarch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Charles III Officially Proclaimed UK's New Monarch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Charles III has been officially proclaimed new monarch of the United Kingdom at the St James's Palace in London.

The Accession Council, comprising Royal Family members, including Prince William and Queen Consort, along with senior politicians and the Archbishop of Canterbury, signed the proclamation of the new King in a ceremony aired by Sky news.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

However, the official ceremony took place on Saturday, three days after her passing, at the St James's Palace in London, following traditions. The procedure was delayed as the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced late on Thursday.

Related Topics

Died London United Kingdom Family Prince William

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

2 hours ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

5 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.