(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Charles III has been officially proclaimed new monarch of the United Kingdom at the St James's Palace in London.

The Accession Council, comprising Royal Family members, including Prince William and Queen Consort, along with senior politicians and the Archbishop of Canterbury, signed the proclamation of the new King in a ceremony aired by Sky news.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

However, the official ceremony took place on Saturday, three days after her passing, at the St James's Palace in London, following traditions. The procedure was delayed as the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced late on Thursday.