Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Charles III was officially proclaimed king at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday as the grieving royal family revealed the detailed plans for the grand state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Charles III was officially proclaimed king at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday as the grieving royal family revealed the detailed plans for the grand state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

As palace officials confirmed the September 19 date for an event expected to be watched by millions worldwide and attended by foreign leaders, Prince William broke his silence with an emotional tribute to his beloved "Grannie".

And in a surprise display of unity despite their recent rift, a black-clad William and his wife Kate emerged from Windsor Castle alongside Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to inspect flowers left by well-wishers.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life," said the 40-year-old William, who has now assumed the title of Prince of Wales.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

