Charles III to Officially Become King of UK on Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Charles III will hold a number of meetings with government and church officials on Friday and will be officially named the king of the United Kingdom, The Times reported.

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier in the day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family.

According to The Times, Charles III will meet with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, the government ministers, and the archbishop of Canterbury on Friday.